Veren (NYSE:VRN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 1597870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

VRN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Veren in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Veren from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.63 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRN. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Veren in the second quarter worth $155,853,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Veren in the second quarter worth approximately $125,920,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Veren during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,665,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Veren during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,409,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veren during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

