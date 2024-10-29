Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 29th. Verasity has a market cap of $27.08 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verasity has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000382 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 96,844,270,142 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,844,270,142 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

