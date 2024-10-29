Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Trading Down 5.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $105.85 and last traded at $106.10. 532,179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 826,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.80.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $4,846,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,429,294.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $4,846,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,429,294.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 7,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $775,172.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,134,431.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,937,773. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 649.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

