Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,347 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.04. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

