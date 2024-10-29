Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Stake Cut by Brown Financial Advisory

Brown Financial Advisory decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC now owns 40,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 545.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 25,622 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWO opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.49 and a one year high of $92.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average is $84.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

