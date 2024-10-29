Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Position Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 824,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 2.6% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $38,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 609,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,027,000 after purchasing an additional 48,183 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 863,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,758,000 after buying an additional 179,505 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.8% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $47.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average of $45.93.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
