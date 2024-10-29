Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is American Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 348,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.0% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $29,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.43. 2,103,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,993,640. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.14. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

