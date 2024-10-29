Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 1,624 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,782,000 after acquiring an additional 313,316 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,607,000 after purchasing an additional 131,521 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,335,000 after purchasing an additional 176,660 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,042,000 after acquiring an additional 322,291 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $238.56. The stock had a trading volume of 271,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,916. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.02 and a 12-month high of $242.93. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.80 and a 200 day moving average of $225.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

