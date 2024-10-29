Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $29.23 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $29,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Embree Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.85. The stock had a trading volume of 232,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,273. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.54. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $150.71 and a 12 month high of $201.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

