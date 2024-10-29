Valmark Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

FDVV traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.87. 189,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,164. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.94. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

