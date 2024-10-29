Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 19,165 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,165 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7,067.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,070,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,707 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,893,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,436,000 after acquiring an additional 481,976 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,895,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,948,000 after acquiring an additional 719,741 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,644,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,597,000 after purchasing an additional 354,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,876,000 after purchasing an additional 441,877 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,319. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

