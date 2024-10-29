Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.46 and last traded at $48.60, with a volume of 587003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.59.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Valaris from $91.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Valaris from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Valaris from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.00 million. Valaris had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 12.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Lyne sold 26,000 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,450,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,118.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $872,425.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $755,237.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Lyne sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,450,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,118.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,403 shares of company stock worth $4,028,246. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,520,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.



Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

