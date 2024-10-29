Vai Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Vai token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001426 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vai has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Vai has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $83,927.23 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vai

Vai was first traded on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 4,855,109 tokens. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official website is venus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Vai Token Trading

