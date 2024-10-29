UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in October

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

UOL Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UOLGY opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39. UOL Group has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

About UOL Group

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Japan, the United States, Canada, Kenya, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

