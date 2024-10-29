UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in October

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
UOL Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UOLGY opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39. UOL Group has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $19.69.
About UOL Group
