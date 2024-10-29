United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Decreased by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 408.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.00. 711,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,203,723. The company has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.81. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Stephens lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.71.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

