Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.340-0.540 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $535.0 million-$585.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $531.0 million. Ultra Clean also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.34-$0.54 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on UCTT. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on UCTT

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,880. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average of $42.09.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $516.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.06 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.