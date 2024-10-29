Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.340-0.540 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $535.0 million-$585.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $531.0 million. Ultra Clean also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.34-$0.54 EPS.
A number of brokerages have commented on UCTT. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.
Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $516.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.06 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
