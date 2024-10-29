Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $56.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 420,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth about $885,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 454.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,380,000 after buying an additional 274,628 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 465.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 70.8% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

