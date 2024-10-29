Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Down 10.2% – Here’s Why

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) dropped 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.83 and last traded at $17.87. Approximately 403,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 172,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TYRA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $875.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Harris sold 10,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $243,519.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,479,528 shares in the company, valued at $35,701,010.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,774. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 338,208 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $4,232,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,047,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

