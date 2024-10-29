Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.3% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 39,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.09. 720,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,735. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.59. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $109.86 and a 52-week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price objective on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

