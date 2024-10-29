Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Sells 189 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Emerson Electric by 471.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.00. The company had a trading volume of 548,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,980. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

