TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the September 30th total of 23,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TXO Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TXO Partners by 1,127.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,025,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,682,000 after purchasing an additional 942,295 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $4,032,000. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 37.7% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 493,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 135,029 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in TXO Partners by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 70,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TXO opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $597.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.05. TXO Partners has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $23.56.

TXO Partners Cuts Dividend

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $57.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. Equities analysts predict that TXO Partners will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.81%. TXO Partners’s payout ratio is presently -38.97%.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

