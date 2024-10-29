Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Trading Up 2.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.30 and last traded at $48.60. 82,494,414 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 634% from the average session volume of 11,239,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.36.

Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Up 13.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.65.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 84,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,928,160.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,194,839.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 7,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $177,082.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,417.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 84,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,928,160.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,194,839.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,733. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DJT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

