Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Trading Up 2.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.30 and last traded at $48.60. 82,494,414 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 634% from the average session volume of 11,239,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.36.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.65.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DJT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
