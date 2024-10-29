Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,312.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 40,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 37,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 22.4% during the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 103,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 18,934 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 144,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 107,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of -30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

