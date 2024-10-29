Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TROX. StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tronox from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tronox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Get Tronox alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TROX

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of TROX stock opened at $12.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.64. Tronox has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -104.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Tronox by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,757,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,536,000 after acquiring an additional 126,926 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tronox by 109.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,975 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 2.9% during the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,426,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,072,000 after acquiring an additional 68,155 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Tronox by 0.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,311,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tronox by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,212,000 after buying an additional 45,992 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tronox

(Get Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.