Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Buys 8,194 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors makes up approximately 3.0% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $29,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 28.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 92,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,535,000 after acquiring an additional 20,626 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.7% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 12,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH stock traded up $7.53 on Tuesday, hitting $264.05. 191,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,698. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.20. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.92 and a 1-year high of $267.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.51 and a 200-day moving average of $228.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLH. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.89.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total value of $80,307.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,731. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total value of $80,307.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,731. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at $18,955,400.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,617 shares of company stock worth $2,613,132 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

