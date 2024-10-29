Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 15 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,406.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,734 shares of company stock valued at $35,789,929 in the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,197.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,152.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,082.71. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $914.50 and a 1-year high of $1,221.18.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.