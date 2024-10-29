Traynor Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,898,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 58,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 13,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $807,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at $9,887,713. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at $9,887,713. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,846.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,121,565 over the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ TTD opened at $118.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.64. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $121.44. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 297.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.