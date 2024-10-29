Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,531 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,421,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,258,000 after purchasing an additional 439,155 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 110,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 63,018 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $978,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average of $57.37. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.74 and a 12-month high of $59.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

