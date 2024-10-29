Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 41,225 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,225 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,723,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,045 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,825,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,317,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,420,430,000 after acquiring an additional 324,829 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,482,000 after acquiring an additional 133,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,212,000 after acquiring an additional 84,327 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $116.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.95. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.53 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

