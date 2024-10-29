Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 592.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $421.02 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.81 and a 52-week high of $481.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $434.81 and its 200 day moving average is $416.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

