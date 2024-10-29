Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 674 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $1,858,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $596,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 3.9% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 13.0% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 49.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of LABU opened at $125.55 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $48.40 and a 1 year high of $176.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.64.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LABU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.