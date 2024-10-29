TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 275.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total transaction of $4,205,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,300. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total value of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,228,611.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total value of $4,205,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,300. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,944 shares of company stock worth $35,823,485 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,451.94.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG traded down $5.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,333.63. 51,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,958. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,367.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1,309.96. The stock has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $816.97 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $75.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

