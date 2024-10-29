Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $797,000 Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Voya Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $83.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Read Our Latest Report on VOYA

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.