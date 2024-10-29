Touchstar (LON:TST) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 81 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 91.60 ($1.19), with a volume of 43096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.36).
Touchstar Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 98.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm has a market cap of £7.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1,145.00 and a beta of 1.26.
Touchstar Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Touchstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,750.00%.
Touchstar Company Profile
Touchstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds rugged mobile computing devices under the Touchstar brand in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also supplies, installs, and maintains software applications and hardware solutions for mobile applications in the transport, logistics, and access control industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Touchstar
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Touchstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.