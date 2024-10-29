Toncoin (TON) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $5.12 or 0.00006955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $17.46 billion and $191.46 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $73,551.89 or 1.00007355 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00012209 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00006869 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00005893 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00062971 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,114,003,978 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,114,003,978.232874 with 2,543,651,547.599724 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.02713392 USD and is up 1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 586 active market(s) with $164,963,594.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.