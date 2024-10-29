Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the September 30th total of 168,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tokyu Fudosan Stock Performance

TTUUF opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. Tokyu Fudosan has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $8.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11.

Get Tokyu Fudosan alerts:

Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyu Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyu Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.