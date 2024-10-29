Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the September 30th total of 168,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tokyu Fudosan Stock Performance
TTUUF opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. Tokyu Fudosan has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $8.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11.
Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tokyu Fudosan
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Seagate: 4 Reasons to Buy-the-Dip on the Sell-the-News Reaction
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Insiders Are Buying High-Yielding Delek Logistics Partners
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Cameco Is the Leading Play on Nuclear Power, And It Pays to Own
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyu Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyu Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.