TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 81.9% from the September 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TMC the metals Price Performance

Shares of TMCWW remained flat at $0.07 on Monday. 56,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,883. TMC the metals has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

TMC the metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.