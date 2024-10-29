TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 81.9% from the September 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
TMC the metals Price Performance
Shares of TMCWW remained flat at $0.07 on Monday. 56,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,883. TMC the metals has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.
TMC the metals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TMC the metals
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.