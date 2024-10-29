Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Short Interest Up 165.8% in October

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,300 shares, an increase of 165.8% from the September 30th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tivic Health Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivic Health Systems stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 1.29% of Tivic Health Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Tivic Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TIVC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.30. 184,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,652. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46. Tivic Health Systems has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $3.21.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile

Tivic Health Systems ( NASDAQ:TIVC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Tivic Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 172.08% and a negative net margin of 606.47%.

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

