The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,218. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average is $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

