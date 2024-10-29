The Root Network (ROOT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.31 Million

The Root Network (ROOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One The Root Network token can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Root Network has a total market capitalization of $22.89 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Root Network has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Root Network Token Profile

The Root Network was first traded on February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,446,820,515 tokens. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork. The official message board for The Root Network is linktr.ee/futureverse. The official website for The Root Network is www.therootnetwork.com.

The Root Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,446,820,515 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.0154792 USD and is down -5.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,371,558.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Root Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Root Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Root Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

