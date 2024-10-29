The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Progressive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its position in Progressive by 414.2% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 13,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 9.8% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $242.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Progressive from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.19.

Progressive Stock Up 0.2 %

Progressive stock opened at $244.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.14 and a fifty-two week high of $260.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.91.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $1,439,833.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,400.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,400.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,475,967. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,843 shares of company stock worth $18,674,912. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

