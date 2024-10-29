The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $524.69.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $577.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,780,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,257,602,000 after acquiring an additional 77,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,117,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $957,684,000 after purchasing an additional 68,141 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $752,425,000 after purchasing an additional 274,509 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,193,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 843,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $381,598,000 after purchasing an additional 217,954 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $523.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $165.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $293.29 and a 12 month high of $540.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.47 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

