The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.58, but opened at $9.97. The Container Store Group shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 17,614 shares.

The Container Store Group Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $466.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.02.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $181.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.01 million. The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post -6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of The Container Store Group

About The Container Store Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCS. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 470,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 197,831 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the first quarter worth about $490,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Container Store Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop, cosmetic and jewelry, shower and bathtub, drawer organizers, and cabinet storage products; closets that includes shoe storage, hangers, drawer organizers, boxes and bins, hanging storage bags, garment racks, jewelry storage, and bedding.

