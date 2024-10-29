The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.58, but opened at $9.97. The Container Store Group shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 17,614 shares.
The Container Store Group Trading Down 5.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $466.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.02.
The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $181.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.01 million. The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post -6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of The Container Store Group
About The Container Store Group
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop, cosmetic and jewelry, shower and bathtub, drawer organizers, and cabinet storage products; closets that includes shoe storage, hangers, drawer organizers, boxes and bins, hanging storage bags, garment racks, jewelry storage, and bedding.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Container Store Group
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.