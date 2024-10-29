The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) to Issue GBX 10 Dividend

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Stock Performance
LON:BGFD opened at GBX 701.69 ($9.10) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 734.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 729.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £612.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,333.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 636 ($8.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 766 ($9.93).
The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile
