Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. Territorial Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.06%.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.54 million, a PE ratio of -1,012.99 and a beta of 0.61. Territorial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Territorial Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Territorial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -399.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TBNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

