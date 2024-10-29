Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Short Interest Update

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 126.0% from the September 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $501,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 944.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 31,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBNK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.14. 39,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $89.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,012.99 and a beta of 0.61. Territorial Bancorp has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $11.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. Territorial Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

