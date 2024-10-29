Teladoc Health (TDOC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Teladoc Health to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $642.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.34 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. On average, analysts expect Teladoc Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

NYSE:TDOC opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.81.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $31,395.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,049.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $31,395.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at $274,049.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $62,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,091.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,377 shares of company stock worth $438,054. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

