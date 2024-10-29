TD Cowen Raises Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target to $70.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of Procore Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.19.

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $61.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.01. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -98.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $284.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Procore Technologies’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $1,438,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,380,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,395,887.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $1,438,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,380,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,395,887.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $206,337.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,444,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,487,392.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,748 shares of company stock worth $5,661,056. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Procore Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $2,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

