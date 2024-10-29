TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 477 Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Linde Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $476.00 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $373.69 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

