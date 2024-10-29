TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,050 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 91,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $197.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.33 and a 1-year high of $201.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.88.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

